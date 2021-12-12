Karnataka anti-conversion Bill will target Christians: State Congress chief Shivakumar

As the BJP-led government in Karnataka mulls introducing an anti-conversion law, the state Congress has vowed to oppose it during the upcoming Winter Session of the Assembly, alleging that it is aimed to target the Christians.

“In whatever form the Government introduces the Bill, we will oppose it,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said.

He added, “The government is attempting to undermine the contributions of the Christian community in education and other fields by proposing this (anti-conversion) law. This is being done by the party with an eye on the 2023 Assembly polls.”

Shivakumar further explained that the anti-conversion Bill would come in the way of attracting investment and development of the state.

Karnataka Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Miniser K S Eshwarappa had recently said that the government was planning to introduce the anti-conversion Bill in a bid “to preserve and protect” Indian culture.