Karnataka partners with Anthropic to boost AI in governance, mulls Claude certifications

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to create two joint working groups with US artificial intelligence firm Anthropic — comprising officials of the state’s Centre for E-governance and the Home Department — to identify areas for usage of artificial intelligence in the two departments.

After a visit to the Bengaluru office of Anthropic, Priyank Kharge, Minister of Home Affairs and Information Technology, said, “We also discussed expanding AI skilling across Karnataka through Claude certifications for students, professionals and enterprises, enabling startups and developers in our ecosystem to leverage Anthropic’s AI tools and exchanged ideas on their AI for Science and Claude for Education programmes”.