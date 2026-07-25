Karnataka partners with Anthropic to boost AI in governance, mulls Claude certifications

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The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to create two joint working groups with US artificial intelligence firm Anthropic — comprising officials of the state’s Centre for E-governance and the Home Department — to identify areas for usage of artificial intelligence in the two departments.
After a visit to the Bengaluru office of Anthropic, Priyank Kharge, Minister of Home Affairs and Information Technology, said, “We also discussed expanding AI skilling across Karnataka through Claude certifications for students, professionals and enterprises, enabling startups and developers in our ecosystem to leverage Anthropic’s AI tools and exchanged ideas on their AI for Science and Claude for Education programmes”.
He said Anthropic is reported to have “showcased a range of practical applications around AI-enabled citizen services, multilingual experiences, responsible deployment and how existing government datasets can be leveraged to improve public service delivery”.
The Congress government in Karnataka is attempting to leverage AI for administrative and employment generation in the state, even as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Friday that he had held talks with Google executives on a public-private AI university in the state.
“We don’t want the government alone to build it. We want to partner with industry. You should take the lead, and the government will stand beside you,” Shivakumar had told an IT industry delegation.
The AI university would serve “as a centre for learning, innovation, collaboration and public digital access, with the vision of introducing AI education to rural students from Class 6 onwards,” the Karnataka CM had said.
Kharge also told a CII Innovation summit this week that the state is attempting a “next phase of AI-led growth” based on stronger partnerships between government and industry.
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