Karnataka: Another road peels off in Shivamogga, second incident in four months

Another road has peeled off in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, buttressing allegations of corruption levelled against the government by Opposition parties.

The latest incident is from Ripponpet in Hosanagara taluk. Locals say that the road was laid just four months ago and has started peeling off.

The new road ran a length of 5.13 km and cost Rs 4.4 crore, according to the villagers, who have demanded that the road be relaid. Official reaction is awaited.

A similar complaint was raised by the residents of Honnetlu in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district in June. The villagers at the time blamed the poor quality of work for the damage.

Similarly, a road constructed near Kengeri in Bengaluru for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit peeled off in two days, resulting in a furore.