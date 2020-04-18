Karnataka announces Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, to come into effect from April 21

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa held meeting with officials regarding Covid-19 situation in state. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa held meeting with officials regarding Covid-19 situation in state.

Amid lockdown in the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government Saturday announced several relaxation measures. After a meeting held with senior ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the movement of two-wheelers, goods vehicles, and cars (with passes) will be allowed from April 21.

“These relaxations, however, will be in places except the 32 containment zones identified in Bengaluru and eight hotspots districts in the state,” Yediyurappa confirmed.

The CM added that 33 per cent of the workforce in government departments, IT/BT companies, and other business activities will be allowed to come to work only in contract buses that would be hired exclusively for them.

“However, other IT/BT employees should be encouraged to work from home as a maximum of one-third of them only will be allowed to attend offices,” Yediyurappa added.

The CM also clarified that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC will be in force till May 3.

While movement within a district is allowed, inter-district movement will continue to stay banned. “Ramanagar, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru rural district will be considered as one district only for movement of industrial workers,” the CM said while announcing another exception.

Meanwhile, pillion riders on two-wheelers will not be allowed until further orders.

The CM also stated that malls, showrooms, and other shops will not be allowed to function.

In a bid to prevent contain the spread of Covid-19 in public places, the government has banned spitting on the road. Government officials added that the police will be directed to take stringent action against violators of this rule.

Construction activities will be allowed but workers will have to stay at the construction sites.

Reaching out to senior citizens, the CM appealed, “Senior Citizens and vulnerable persons to the disease should remain indoors for the next three months.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 12 new cases of Covid-19 till 12 noon on Saturday, as the total number of cases in the state rose to 371.

The new cases include 3 from Mysuru, 2 each from Kalaburgi and Bagalkote, and one each from Gadag, Mandya, Vijaypura, Dharwad, and Belagavi.

