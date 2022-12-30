scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Karnataka announces assistant professor test amid Mysore University corruption charges

The direction to conduct the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) came in an order dated December 17, days after BJP MP Pratap Simha alleged irregularities in the university.

Amid charges of irregularities and corruption against in-charge vice-chancellor H Rajashekar and other officials of Mysore University, the Karnataka government has given a direction to conduct the eligibility test for assistant professors.

The direction to conduct the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) came in an order dated December 17. Rajashekar is also chairman of the university’s KSET Centre, which the University Grants Commission in 2010 recognised as the nodal agency to hold the test for appointments across the state.

Earlier this month, BJP MP Pratap Simha alleged that corruption to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore was involved in the appointment of the Mysore University vice-chancellor and that there were irregularities in appointment of assistant professors to the university through the KSET. He also alleged the UGC guidelines for conducting the test had been violated and that the university authorities manipulated OMR sheets used in the KSETs held between 2019 and 2021.

After Simha lodged a complaint with the UGC, the BJP government ordered a departmental inquiry by Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, deputy secretary at the department of higher education; Shylaja V R, registrar of Mysore University; and Sangeetha Gajanana Bhat, finance officer of the university.

However, sources in the university expressed reservations about the effectiveness of the inquiry. “The government has named the vice-chancellor’s close associates as panel members. How can we expect an impartial probe into the matter if the members are subordinates of the vice-chancellor who is accused of a crime? Moreover, he has no ethical ground to sit in the chair of the V-C. A lot of ineligible candidates have been appointed as assistant professors through the KSET between 2019 and 2021, which reflects the extent of corruption and irregularities in the exam,” said a university official.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 22:29 IST
