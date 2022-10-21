Karnataka hasn’t got Animal Welfare Board grant since 2016, says RTI reply

The Animal Welfare Board of India has not released any grant to Karnataka under its animal birth control programme since May 2016 and therefore has no information about the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation efforts in the state.

This was revealed in response to a Right To Information application filed by Kerala-based RTI campaigner K Govindan Nampoothiry, who said the board had failed to perform its statutory duties.

“The main reason for which I filed the RTI application was to know the amount released to the states for the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation campaign. The board has become a white elephant and its lethargic attitude is evident. It has failed in ensuring professionally trained and legally authorised animal welfare organisations or NGOs in each state. This has led to the mismanagement of numerous animal welfare programmes including the animal birth control programme. It is a serious lapse. Moreover, grants for animal welfare schemes are inadequate. Several states have not received funds for years,” he told indianexpress.com.

Nampoothiry alleged that even though stray dog attacks were increasing across the country, the board had been dysfunctional. “The board is sitting idle though the street dog menace is rising. It should take steps to conduct awareness campaigns immediately and conceive a permanent solution to the menace,” he said

The RTI reply also stated that Kerala also did not receive any grant under the scheme in the same period, from May 2016 to September 2022.

The board’s functions include encouraging animal rescue homes, shelters and sanctuaries through financial assistance.