Karnataka allows ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers, calls them society’s ‘pillars’

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Karnataka teachers can now formally use the prefix “Tr” before their names, following a government order issued on Saturday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while speaking at Kudligi in Vijayanagara district, said the order was issued to recognise teachers’ contribution to the progress and educational uplift of society.
Just as doctors use “Dr” and professors use “Prof”, teachers can now use “Tr” before their names.
“There are about 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka. In society, we see gods in two kinds. One is our parents who give birth to us, and the other is those who guide us in life. It was discussed in the Cabinet meeting. We decided to honour their contribution to society,” he added.
Shivakumar said the government has a responsibility to recognise teachers, “who are pillars of the country just like soldiers, farmers, and workers”.
The prefix is purely honorific and carries no additional academic weight. It is intended to give teaching a distinct professional identity, according to officials.
Shivakumar wrote on X, “Every doctor who heals, engineer who builds, farmer who feeds us, officer who serves, entrepreneur who creates and leader who guides us has a teacher behind them – someone who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible. On this Teachers’ Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix “Tr.” before their names. It may be only two letters, but it represents a lifetime of service. “Tr.” is more than a title – it is society’s recognition of those who have dedicated their lives to shaping the lives of others. A society that honours its teachers honours its own future.”
The government is also considering 7.5 per cent reservation in jobs for students of rural government schools, Shivakumar added.
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