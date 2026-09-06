Karnataka allows ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers, calls them society’s ‘pillars’

Karnataka teachers can now formally use the prefix “Tr” before their names, following a government order issued on Saturday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while speaking at Kudligi in Vijayanagara district, said the order was issued to recognise teachers’ contribution to the progress and educational uplift of society.

Just as doctors use “Dr” and professors use “Prof”, teachers can now use “Tr” before their names.

“There are about 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka. In society, we see gods in two kinds. One is our parents who give birth to us, and the other is those who guide us in life. It was discussed in the Cabinet meeting. We decided to honour their contribution to society,” he added.