Karnataka allows liquor sale till 9 pm, microbreweries to begin takeaway service

According to the Federation of Wine Merchants Associations, Karnataka, there are over 3,500 bars and restaurants across the State. (Representational) According to the Federation of Wine Merchants Associations, Karnataka, there are over 3,500 bars and restaurants across the State. (Representational)

The Karnataka excise department has allowed liquor shops to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm and permitted microbreweries to brew fresh beer.

The department has also allowed bars and restaurants to procure stock for liquor sale, subject to existing conditions related to the lockdown.

“Permission is hereby accorded to microbreweries for fresh brewing/production and sale of beer as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30-06-2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Excise Commissioner said in a letter to Deputy Excise Commissioners of all districts.

The #Karnataka excise department permits fresh brewing of beer & its sale at microbreweries as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30 June. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/vNTUiqh7X0 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 2, 2020

The department had called for measures like social distancing, cleanliness, usage of masks and sanitizers, among others, and microbreweries situated in containment zones are not allowed to function.

The move comes after the Centre unveiled Unlock 1.0 guidelines, where the its has revised curfew timing to 9 pm – 5 am.

The state government has also allowed bars and restaurants to start parcel service for food.

In an earlier order by the state excise department said that hotels, bars, restaurants and clubs can sell beers and Indian-made liquor (IML) 9 am to 7 pm through takeaway.

The state government had also raised tax on liquor by 11 per cent on top of a 6 per cent hike on excise that the government had announced in its budget for 2020-2021, taking the total hike in taxes to 17 per cent.

According to the Federation of Wine Merchants Associations, Karnataka, there are over 3,500 bars and restaurants across the State.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd