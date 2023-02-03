Karnataka allows 50 % discount on traffic fines till February 11

The Karnataka government has issued an order allowing a 50 per cent discount on payment of traffic fines in the state until February 11.

The move comes in the wake of a January 27 resolution by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to request the state transport department to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines imposed by the state government across the cities in Karnataka.

Based on the resolution, the state transport department sent a recommendation to the government to offer a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the state.

On Thursday, the department issued a circular stating that a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines can be accorded for offences recorded till February 11, 2023, as a “one-time measure”.

In cities such as Bengaluru, the traffic police have enabled online payment systems for traffic violation fines in collaboration with payment gateways like Paytm. The pending fines can be accessed through the Karnataka One Services portal.