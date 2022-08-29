scorecardresearch
Karnataka likely to allow Ganesh pandal at Bengaluru’s disputed Idgah Maidan

The permission will be given to a temple under the Muzrai department and not to Hindutva or local groups vying to be the first to erect a pandal, sources say.

Idgah Maidan, Karnataka High Court, Karnataka government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe state Waqf board has approached the Supreme Court against the plans to allow Ganesh Chathurthi festivities at the ground. (File)

The Karnataka government may allow a temple linked to the Muzrai department, not any Hindutva or local group, to erect a one-day pandal at Bengaluru’s disputed Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Chathurthi on August 31, sources said.

Since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) ruled on August 6 that the 2.5-acre Idgah Maidan belonged to the state rather than the Waqf board, which was granted congregational rights over the land in 1965, the BJP government has been under pressure from Hindutva groups wanting to install a Ganesh statue at the ground in south Bengaluru.

“There are numerous applications for permission to set up a Ganesh pandal at the ground. With the BBMP polls around the corner, many politically affiliated groups want to use the opportunity to promote themselves as the first to erect a Ganesh pandal at the ground. The government does not want to allow this and is in favour of conducting it through the state for 24–30 hours,” a source said.

No government order has been issued yet, though.

The state Waqf board has approached the Supreme Court against the plans to allow Ganesh Chathurthi festivities at the ground. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the plea before Chief Justice U U Lalit’s bench on Monday to seek an urgent hearing, saying “unnecessary tensions will be created”.

On August 25, a single bench of the Karnataka High Court said the land could be used only as a playground and for celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day by the government or the BBMP. The Muslim community can offer prayers on both Eids, it added. A day later, however, a division bench modified the order on appeal and allowed the government to take a decision on the land.

The government told the high court that the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru had received five applications for using the ground on August 31 “for the purpose of holding religious and cultural activities”.

Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said in the modified order, “The Indian society comprises religious, linguistic, regional or sectional diversities. The Constitution of India itself fosters brotherhood amongst various sections of society. The principle of religious toleration is characteristic of Indian civilisation”.

“We, therefore, at this stage, in the peculiar facts of the case, modify the interim order dated 25.08.2022 and permit the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the deputy commissioner seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from 31.08.2022 onwards,” the judges said.

Following the August 6 ruling, the revenue department hoisted the Indian national flag at the ground on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, authorities in Hubbali have proposed a three-day pandal at the Idgah Maidan but are yet to decide on the agency to be entrusted with the responsibility.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 09:02:27 pm
