Karnataka govt initiates process to ensure all vehicles in state have high-security number plates

A high-security number plate has a chromium-based hologram which is applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number. (Representational Photo)

The Karnataka Transport Department is in the process of ensuring that high-security number plates (HSRP) are fitted to the vehicles that were registered in the state before April 1, 2019. Vehicles registered since then were fitted with tamper-proof HSRPs to stop counterfeiting.

To help them execute the plan, they have already floated a tender to select an agency.

An HSRP has a chromium-based hologram which is applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

According to officials, the agency, which will be picked for the process, is expected to establish a manufacturing unit to enable embossing and affixation of HSRPs within three months following the signing of an agreement with the department.

“The bidder who quotes the lowest price for HSRP installation will be selected. The state government had initiated doing this years back but had cancelled the tender floated in 2013 after the process led to some controversies with the matter being dragged to the courts. We hope to complete the process in a hassle-free manner this time,” a senior official told indianexpress.com.

The official added that some other states had already implemented the same to mitigate the “fake number-plate menace”.

Meanwhile, the tender clarifies that each RTO will have affixing stations in its jurisdiction. The agency is also expected to provide vehicle owners the option to make online bookings and to aid them to fix HSRPs at their doorstep. However, motorists will be charged for the service.