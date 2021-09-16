Karnataka minister says all major cities to soon have airports

The Karnataka government is planning to have airports in all major cities of the state, said state Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.

Apart from airports, the government is also planning to build permanent helipads at all the district headquarters, Nirani said. “The process of land acquisition will begin soon. Widening domestic air connectivity is crucial for industrial development, tourism and other sectors in the region,” Nirani said.

Economic activity will increase if regional connectivity and air passenger traffic improve in the state, Nirani said at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FKCCI) Export Excellence Awards ceremony in Bengaluru.

“A dry port will come up in Hassan district and Karwar port will be further developed. Karnataka’s exports across sectors are increasing manifold. The state has abundant opportunities, skill and capacity to excel in the global export market,” he added.

According to the minister, the state is number one in software exports contributing 40 per cent to India’s exports and a leading player in manufacturing and trade exports. “We have made a mark in aerospace, automobile, readymade garments, cotton yarn, silk, pharma, food products, minerals, marine products, handicrafts among others,” he said.