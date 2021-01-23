Karnataka to vaccinate airport staff against Covid-19

The Karnataka government has said the staff members at all airports across the state are frontline workers and therefore eligible for Covid-19 vaccination programme on a priority basis. The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Service, Government of Karnataka, issued a circular to this effect on Friday to the authorities at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL, Mangaluru International Airport, and also at Belagavi, Hubbali -Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Bidar.

The circular directs respective district health officers to make necessary arrangements for the vaccination programme. They have been asked to ensure that all staff members at airports received the Covid-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol.

So far, 1,38,656 people have been inoculated in Karnataka, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said. “Side effects have appeared in some people, but there is no causality,” he said.

“Covishield has been administered to 1,36,882 and Covaxin to 1,774 people. 2-3.5% of people have developed some sort of side effect. 8,47,908 lakh people have registered for vaccination in the first phase. Out of which 3,27,201 are government health warriors and 4,45,389 are private health warriors,” Sudhakar said.

He also agreed that some people have hesitations to take vaccines due to rumours. “Vaccine will keep the disease away. We have a big challenge of vaccinating 1.5-2 crore people in the state,” Sudhakar said.