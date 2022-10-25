Karnataka: Air quality dips in several Bengaluru neighbourhoods on Diwali night

The real-time air quality monitoring index on the portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a dip in air quality in several Bengaluru neighbourhoods on Diwali night. The air quality index values in major areas of Bengaluru like Silk Board, BTM, and Hebbal fell in the moderate category between 101-200 on October 24.

According to the CPCB, an AQI value in the moderate category may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases, children, and the elderly.

At BTM, the AQI on the night of Diwali (October 24) was 122, whereas Bapuji Nagar recorded 177, Hebbal (111), Jayanagar (121), and Silk Board (123). The AQI at Silk Board was a poor 236 on Tuesday morning, revealed CPCB data.

Notably, the air quality in all the areas mentioned fell in the good category in the month of September.

An official from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said, “Air quality worsens owing to the bursting of firecrackers. Air quality worsened during the evening and night of the festival. Moreover, many banned crackers were also used by the people. We are monitoring air quality data from October 17-31 across the state. This will tell us about the impact of firecrackers on the environment. The data will be released next month. As of now, I can say that firecrackers definitely had an impact on the worsening of the air quality.”