Karnataka aims to vaccinate 20 lakh children in the 12-14 age group

The Karnataka health department has set a target of inoculating 20 lakh children in the 12-14 age group against Covid. Vaccination for children in this age group began on Wednesday. The Corbevax jab is being administered for children. Its second dose can be taken 28 days after the first dose.

Flagging off the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children as well as the administration of precautionary doses for those above 60 years of age at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution in Bengaluru, Health Minister K Sudhakar said, “When children aged 12-14 take this vaccine, they gain immunity to fight against Covid-19. This vaccine will be given to 20 lakh children in the state. There is a good response to the vaccination drive from everyone.”

Sudhakar cautioned against complacency. “Even those who have taken the vaccine should not let their guard down against Covid-19. It has not completely gone away yet. However, it has come under control due to vaccination. There is still a long way to go for the complete eradication of coronavirus. There are concerns with regard to a few more [possible] waves of Covid-19. But this can be mitigated to a large extent by vaccination. Everyone must take precautions by wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing,” he added.

The minister said that a total of over 10 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been given in the state. “Over 180 crore doses have been given across India. The scale and speed of the Covid-19 vaccine are very different given that we have administered 180 crore doses in 14 months. India has become a world leader in the fight against coronavirus,” Sudhakar said.

The minister said that 76.58 lakh people had been identified for precautionary doses. The precautionary dose will be given after 39 weeks or nine months of receiving the second dose.