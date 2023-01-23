Karnataka: After ‘four-day run’, PSI ‘kingpin’ RD Patil surrenders before court

RD Patil, considered the kingpin of the Karnataka police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, surrendered before a local court in Kalaburagi Monday. He had recently escaped arrest by purportedly pushing CID (Criminal Investigation Department) officers.

RD Patil surrendered before the fifth JMFC court in Kalaburagi. The court sent him to judicial custody till February 6.

He is facing at least eight cases related to the ‘rigging’ of recruitment examinations. The Ashoknagar police in Kalaburagi had also booked a case against RD Patil under Sections 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After escaping arrest, RD Patil allegedly released a video wherein he claimed that the CID was targeting him on the instructions of “political masters”. He alleged that there were political leaders who felt insecure by his rise. He also expressed his desire to join politics.

On Saturday, the CID police had served notice at RD Patil’s Kalaburagi residence asking him to appear for questioning as he allegedly evaded court hearings and violated bail conditions.

“His bail would have been cancelled in other cases as well on the grounds of escaping from the CID and violating bail conditions. He was out of options and eventually his best choice was to surrender before the court,” said a police source.

The CID got an arrest warrant against RD Patil in a case registered in Tumakuru, relating to a candidate allegedly using a Bluetooth device while appearing in a recruitment exam at Siddalingeshwara Residential High School in Kyathasandra.