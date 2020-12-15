Karnataka: After Bengaluru, buses to connect Mysuru fliers with airport

A fleet of Volvo buses are scheduled to ply between the City Bus Stand (CBS) and Mysore Airport, connecting several major commuting points in between. (Express photo/Representational)

In a relief for fliers in Mysuru, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has launched a dedicated bus service to Mandakalli airport, on the outskirts of the city.

According to officials of the state transport undertaking, a fleet of Volvo buses are scheduled to ply between the City Bus Stand (CBS) and Mysore Airport, connecting several major commuting points in between.

These points include Suburban Bus Stand, JP Palace Hotel, Ginger Hotel, Radisson Blue Hotel and Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road.

“These buses will leave for Mandakalli daily at 6.15 am, 9.05 am, 12 noon, 1.45 pm, 2.35 pm, 3.15 pm and 5.50 pm. On the return route, the buses would roll out from the airport at 6.50 am, 9.40 am, 12.35 pm, 2.20 pm, 3.10 pm, 3.40 pm, and 6.25 pm,” an official said.

Tickets have been priced at Rs 70 to Rs 100, based on the point of entry. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had requested KSRTC to launch a bus service for the benefit of fliers, citing exorbitant cab and auto-rickshaw fares, which are anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 700.

The airport is located 12km away from the CBS. The recent introduction of flight services between Mysuru and Mangaluru saw a surge in the number of airport-bound passengers. Pointing to the same, the MP urged KSRTC to tweak the timings of buses plying on the route to cater to these passengers as well.

