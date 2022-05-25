Karnataka: After 28 years, father clears Class X exam, along with son who tutored him

After 28 years and three failed attempts, 42-year-old Rahmathulla finally achieved his lifelong dream of clearing his Class X exams when the results were declared in Karnataka and he learnt that he had passed with 333 marks. What made the accomplishment sweeter was that he shared the achievement with his son Mohammed Faraan, who scored 98 per cent.

“My father always insisted that I study and pass the 10th standard…which I did not do. But now, after nearly 30 years, I have achieved this only because of my son,” said a teary-eyed Rahmathulla, crediting son Faraan for his success.

A Mysuru resident who works in a cloth merchant’s shop, Rahmathulla said that clearing his Class X exams was one of the happiest moments of his life. “I come from a poor family but despite this, my father always asked me to study and at least pass 10th standard. However, I did not pay any heed to his words and started working as our family was not in a position to afford to feed us,” he said.

After his first attempt in 1994, Rahmathulla decided to give the exams another shot in 2004. “I felt I should give it a try but I only ended up securing 82 marks. Then, last year when the state government announced that they would pass all candidates, my son forced me to appear again. I did, but again I failed as I was able to score only 316 marks,” he said.

After his first attempt in 1994, Rahmathulla decided to give the exams another shot in 2004. (Express photo) After his first attempt in 1994, Rahmathulla decided to give the exams another shot in 2004. (Express photo)

It was then that Faraan stepped up and refused to let his father give up his dream. “I had given up and thought I would not appear for the examination again, but my son did not leave me. He said he would train me to at least pass by attending a few questions and writing less. He used to teach me after I returned home after work. I managed to secure 333 marks to pass the examination. This was really one of the biggest moments of my life,” said Rahmathulla.

Faraan, who secured 613 marks (100 marks in Mathematics, Hindi and Social Science), dreams of becoming a software engineer or scientist. “I have got admission to CPC Polytechnic College in Mysuru where I will pursue Diploma in Computer Sciences,” he said.

Speaking about Rahmathulla, Faraan said, “Today, passing 10th standard is the minimum criteria for anything. My father may have wanted to but did not get the guidance he needed. I made him enroll for the examination and when the examination neared, after his working hours, I used to teach him a bit. Along with that, I also studied. I am really happy that he was able to clear the exam.”

Asked if he now wants to pursue education, Rahmathulla said, “I am glad I completed 10th standard. Now, let my son decide.”