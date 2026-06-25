Karnataka shifts to voluntary land purchase, offers Rs 2.7 crore per acre for Aerospace Park

Karnataka has proposed a record Rs 2.7 crore per acre compensation for farmers voluntarily selling land for the Aerospace and Defence Park near Bengaluru (File photo),

Nearly a year after the Karnataka government dropped its plans to acquire land for Phase 2 of the Aerospace and Defence Park following relentless local protests, the state has moved to a voluntary model backed by a historic compensation package.

The Land Price Determination Advisory Committee has officially recommended a record-breaking compensation of Rs 2.70 crore per acre to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

The payout applies to 120 acres of land spread across Gokarebacchenahalli and Hyadala villages within Channarayapatna Hobli in Devanahalli taluk, located adjacent to the Kempegowda International Airport. This offer is exclusively earmarked for landowners who have voluntarily stepped forward to sell their property for industrial expansion.