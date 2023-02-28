Karnataka advocates’ protection bill calls for jail term up to 3 years for crimes against lawyers

A bill aimed at protecting Karnataka lawyers from violence was introduced in Karnataka Assembly on February 23, although it has not yet been passed in the Budget session. The bill titled ‘Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Advocates Bill, 2023,’ cites the obligations under the 1990 eighth UN Congress on Prevention of Crime and Treatment of Offenders to protect lawyers. Similar legislation also exists with regard to doctors.

Karnataka lawyers have been pushing for a bill along these lines for some time now, in the wake of several incidents of violence against them. Notably, in 2021, a lawyer was murdered in a Hospet court in broad daylight.

The law provides for imprisonment from six months to three years for violence against advocates, along with a fine that may amount to Rs 1 lakh. Offences against lawyers will also be cognisable offences, and will be tried by a judge not below a Judicial Magistrate (First Class). The state government is also empowered to frame rules for the functioning of the law.

In addition to this, whenever an advocate is arrested with regard to a cognisable offence, the matter has to be conveyed to the president or secretary of the Advocate’s Association to which the advocate belongs to within 24 hours.

Previously, lawyers of the Advocate’s Association of Bengaluru had expressed confidence in the passage of the bill, noting that CM Basavaraj Bommai had given them assurances that the bill would be passed.