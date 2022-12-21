scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Karnataka advised to make masks mandatory again, encourage Covid booster uptake

The Technical Advisory Committee also wants sewage surveillance stepped up.

According to the health department, only four Covid patients are in hospital in the state. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested the state government introduce the wearing of face masks in closed or indoor spaces and request people to take booster shots of coronavirus vaccines.

This follows the health ministry’s directive for the states–issued in the wake of a surge in infections in Japan, the US, Brazil, China and other countries–to send Covid-positive samples to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) for genome sequencing.

Also Read |Amid Covid alert, what govt is doing: Sample tracking to check for new variants, people urged to wear masks

A committee member said, “We will be suggesting the government issue directives on the wearing of masks in closed or indoor spaces and ask the people to take booster shots. Those who are symptomatic should get tested immediately. Moreover, sewage surveillance should be stepped up.”

Though the government has not mandated masks again, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has urged the residents to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We have been sending the Covid-positive samples to INSACOG and sewage samples are also being monitored. There is no concern that we have seen. The surveillance measures will be stepped up,” Dr K V Trilok Chandra, BBMP special commissioner (health) told indianexpress.com. “Moreover, those who have not taken booster doses should take them soon.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
Also Read |What is BF.7, the Omicron sub-variant driving the surge in China?

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, Health Minister K Sudhakar said passengers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport would soon be screened for Covid infections. “We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIAL (Kempegowda International Airport Limited) has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there. While we have achieved 100 per cent coverage in two doses, the precaution dose is yet to to be taken by a lot of people. All those who are yet to get their booster shots should voluntarily come forward and get them,” he said.

Sudhakar also said Chief Minister Basavaraj Biommai would soon chair a meeting to discuss next steps. “Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisations. Therefore we need to focus on booster dose coverage. Measures have been taken to send samples for genomic sequencing to trace new variants as per the Centre’s guidelines,” he said.

More from Bangalore

According to the health department, only four Covid patients are in hospital in the state. The positivity rate last week was 0.80 per cent. According to the genome sequencing report, out of the 19,088 variants of concern reported between March 2021 and October 2022, 13,135 were Omicron and its sublineages. Delta and sublineages were the second-most dominant strain, reporting 4,626 variants of concern.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 06:04:41 pm
Next Story

Prabhas wishes Adipurush director Om Raut a happy birthday: ‘Can’t wait for the world to witness your magic’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close