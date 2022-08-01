Karnataka: Activists flag order that says only Sanskrit, Arabic allowed in chanting competition for students

August 1, 2022 2:32:36 pm
Academicians in Karnataka have flagged an order by the Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools that mandate students to chant verses only from the Gita or the Quran for the religious chanting competition, Pratibha Kanji. They have alleged that the instruction is an insult to Kannada and the state and discriminates against the scriptures of other religions.
The directorate had recently issued an order stating that during Pratibha Kanji, students in classes 1 to 4 should recite shlokas 1-5 from chapter 12 of the Bhagavad Gita, those in classes 5 to 7 should recite shlokas 1 to 10, and students in classes 8 to 10 should recite shlokas 1-15. The order makes it compulsory to recite the verses in Sanskrit. Besides, it states that verses from the Quran should be recited in Arabic.
Writers, activists and education experts, including Prof G Ramakrishna, Niranjanaradhya V P, Dr Vasundhra Bhupathi, Shripad Bhatt, Prof TR Chandrashekar, B N Yogendra have raised concerns saying that making Sanskrit and Arabic compulsory for the competition violates the right to use the mother tongue Kannada.
In a statement, they said, “As the Constitution enshrines secular values, it is better not to bring matters of religion and tradition into public institutions as much as possible. If there is to be a religious recitation competition, there should be religious recitation of selected elements from the scriptures of Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, Christian, Hindu and Lingayat religions. It not only provides equal opportunity to all religions but also promotes interfaith harmony.”
