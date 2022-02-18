Karnataka activist seeks deemed forest status for Western Ghat areas

Social activist Gireesh Achar has asked the Karnataka Forest Department, the state revenue department and the Union environment ministry to accord deemed forest status to Kan, Jungle, Soppinabeta and Kumki.

Achar, who has been leading campaigns against the “illegal encroachment” of forest areas in Shivamogga, has said that he will move court if his request is not entertained.

Kan, Jungle and Soppinabetta are patches of minor evergreen forests in the Western Ghat region of Karnataka. Kumki constitutes government lands which are adjacent to agricultural lands.

In 1996, the Supreme Court in an interim order had issued direction for cessation of all non-forestry activities within the forest area without the prior approval of the Centre. The top court said that the word “forest” must be understood according to its dictionary meaning and any area in the government records, irrespective of ownership, will be regarded as forest.

Complying with the directions, the expert committee appointed by the Karnataka government had identified 912,789.96 hectare of ‘deemed forests’ in the state. It duly filed an affidavit in the apex court in 1997.

Advocate Veerendra Patil explained that the officials from the forest department had “deliberately” dropped several areas of the statutory forest though they had proper government records, including village map and land records.

“The government in 1997 has extruded strip plantations, roadside plantations and canal bank plantations from the list of deemed forests. Dropping several areas of deemed forests and deliberately showing the less extent will only safeguard encroachers,” he added.

Since a number of proposed projects in deemed forest areas had to be referred under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 for clearance, the state government in 2015 decided to review the deemed forest list and brought the extent down to 498,991.93 hectares.

On March 13, 2018, the state wrote to the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court to bring he extent of deemed forest further down to 330,186.996 hectares.

“There have been allegations of massive encroachments and deforestation on the lands which were excluded from the list of deemed forests. Those lands which had 50 naturally grown trees per hectare will be considered as deemed forest and over a period of time there have been large-scale deforestation on these lands, resulting in lower tree density. Now, they no longer match the criteria of deemed forests as they do not have even 50 trees per hectare,” a forest official said on the condition of anonymity.

He further added that the lands in the Kan area of Shivamogga are high quality forest areas in the Western Ghats and need to be protected. “However, it depends on how interested the state government is in its protection,” he said.