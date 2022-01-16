Karnataka active case tally nears 2-lakh mark; 34k cases reported in last 24 hours

Karnataka reported 34,047 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate reaching 19.29 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The Karnataka health and family welfare department said that the number of total active cases in the state was 1,97,982. A total of 5,902 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 479 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state.

Bengaluru Urban reported 21,071 new cases and five deaths, Mysuru reported 1,892 fresh Covid-19 cases and Tumakuru reported 1,373 new cases. Dakshina Kannada reported two deaths, Hassan, Kalaburgi, Mandya, Ramanagara, Mysuru and Chikkaballapura districts reported one death each.



Notably, Bengaluru Urban district alone has 1,46,200 active Covid-19 cases, followed by Mysuru with 5,603 cases and Tumakuru with 5,357 cases.