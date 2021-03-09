Karnataka ACB searches residences of 9 civil officials in disproportionate assets cases

Searches are being conducted in 28 places in 11 districts

Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are conducting searches in 28 places in 11 districts against nine government officers in connection with disproportionate assets.

The searches are being conducted by a team of 52 officers and 174 staff of the ACB, under the supervision of Range SP’s, ACB said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The searches are underway in Chikkaballapura, Belagavi, Mysuru, Yadgiri, Bengaluru and Devengere districts.

According to the ACB, the officials whose houses are being investigated include Krishnegowda, Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra in Chikkaballapur; Hanamantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara, Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector, Belagavi Circle; Subramanya K Vaddar, Joint Director, Town and Country Planning, Mysuru; Munigopal Raju, Superintendent Engineer, Chescom, Mysuru; Channaveerappa, a first division assistant at an RTO office in Mysuru; Raju Pattar, Accounts Officer, GESCOM, Yadgir; and K M Pratham, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Davangere Division.

ACB officials said searches are underway in all their residences and offices, apart from the residences of some of their relatives. ACB sleuths have recovered valuables which include movable and immovable properties, gold and silver jewellery.