scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Karnataka ACB conducts raids against 21 ‘tainted’ officials at 80 locations

The exercise started early in the morning in which 300 officers and staff took part, the ACB said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
June 17, 2022 4:04:26 pm
The exercise started early in the morning in which 300 officers and staff took part, the ACB said. (File photo for representation)

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Karnataka raided the offices and premises of 21 government officials who are suspected to have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The raids were held at 80 locations, ACB authorities said Friday.

The exercise started early in the morning in which 300 officers and staff took part, the ACB said. According to ACB officials, the raids are being carried out in 14 districts in Karnataka. Officials of the Public Works Department, Major and Minor Irrigation Departments, Transport Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments and others were raided, the ACB added.

In Bengaluru, the ACB officers are conducting raids in 10 locations of two officers — Janardhanam, retired registrar of evaluation of Bengaluru North University and Siddappa T, deputy chief electrical officer.

More from Bangalore
Also read |Yediyurappa appears before court in land denotification case, seeks bail

The others being raided are Bheema Rao Y Pawar, Superintendent of Engineer, Belagavi, Harish, Assistant Engineer, Minor irrigation, Udupi, Ramakrishna H V, AEE, Minor Irrigation, Hassan, Rajiv Purasaiah Nayak, Assistant Engineer, PWD, Karwar, B R Bopaiah, Junior Engineer, Ponnampet Zilla panchayat, Madhusudhan, District Registrar, IGR office, Belguam, Parameshwarappa, Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Huvinadagali, Yellappa N Padasali, RTO, Bagalkote, Shankarappa Nagappa Gogi, Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra, Bagalkote, Pradeep S Alur, Panchayat grade two secretary, RDPR, Gadag, Tippanna P Sirsagi, district programme officer, Bidar, Murutunjaya Chennabasaiah Tirani, assistant comptroller, Karnataka Veternity, Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Bidar, Mohan Kumar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation, Chikkaballapur, Sridhar, district registrar, Karwar, Manjunath G, Retd EE, PWD, Shivalingaiah, Group C, BDA, Udaya Ravi, police inspector, Koppal, B G Timmaiah, case worker, Kadur Purasabhe and Chandrappa C Holekar, UTP office, Ranebennur.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement