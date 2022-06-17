Karnataka ACB conducts raids against 21 ‘tainted’ officials at 80 locations

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Karnataka raided the offices and premises of 21 government officials who are suspected to have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The raids were held at 80 locations, ACB authorities said Friday.

The exercise started early in the morning in which 300 officers and staff took part, the ACB said. According to ACB officials, the raids are being carried out in 14 districts in Karnataka. Officials of the Public Works Department, Major and Minor Irrigation Departments, Transport Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments and others were raided, the ACB added.

In Bengaluru, the ACB officers are conducting raids in 10 locations of two officers — Janardhanam, retired registrar of evaluation of Bengaluru North University and Siddappa T, deputy chief electrical officer.

Also read | Yediyurappa appears before court in land denotification case, seeks bail

The others being raided are Bheema Rao Y Pawar, Superintendent of Engineer, Belagavi, Harish, Assistant Engineer, Minor irrigation, Udupi, Ramakrishna H V, AEE, Minor Irrigation, Hassan, Rajiv Purasaiah Nayak, Assistant Engineer, PWD, Karwar, B R Bopaiah, Junior Engineer, Ponnampet Zilla panchayat, Madhusudhan, District Registrar, IGR office, Belguam, Parameshwarappa, Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Huvinadagali, Yellappa N Padasali, RTO, Bagalkote, Shankarappa Nagappa Gogi, Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra, Bagalkote, Pradeep S Alur, Panchayat grade two secretary, RDPR, Gadag, Tippanna P Sirsagi, district programme officer, Bidar, Murutunjaya Chennabasaiah Tirani, assistant comptroller, Karnataka Veternity, Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Bidar, Mohan Kumar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation, Chikkaballapur, Sridhar, district registrar, Karwar, Manjunath G, Retd EE, PWD, Shivalingaiah, Group C, BDA, Udaya Ravi, police inspector, Koppal, B G Timmaiah, case worker, Kadur Purasabhe and Chandrappa C Holekar, UTP office, Ranebennur.