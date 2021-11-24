Karnataka ACB raids premises of 15 govt officials, finds crores worth of unaccounted assets

In massive searches conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) across Karnataka on Wednesday, officials seized gold ornaments, cash and immovable assets, such as houses and plots, worth crores of rupees, owned by government officials.

The searches were conducted at 60 places with respect to disproportionate assets cases registered against 15 officers by a team of eight SPs, 100 officers and 300 staff, said the ACB.

An ACB official said at least Rs 3.5 crore worth gold ornaments and Rs 15 lakh in cash were seized in Joint Director of Agriculture Department T S Rudreshappa’s Gadag residence.

In a statement, the ACB said the raids were conducted on the properties of K S Lingegowda, Executive Engineer, Mangaluru Smart City Limited; Lakshminarashimaiah, Revenue Inspector at Doddaballapur; Srinivas K, Executive Engineer of Hemavati Left Bank Canal (HLBC), Mandya; Vasudev, former project manager of Nirmiti Kendra; B Krishnareddy, General Manager of Nandini Milk Products of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF); A K Masti, Co-operative Development Officer at Savadatti town; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, Senior Motor Inspector at Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, Group C employee of Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM); K S Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Rajashekar, Physiotherapist at Yelahanka government hospital; Mayanna M, First Division clerk, Major Roads and Infrastructure at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP); L C Nagaraj, KAS officer at Sakala services; G V Giri, Group D employee of Yeshwanthpura BBMP; and S M Biradar, Junior Engineer at PWD Department Jevargi.

Assets from Sadashiv Maralinganavar (left) and Rudreshappa’s houses. Assets from Sadashiv Maralinganavar (left) and Rudreshappa’s houses.

The raids are underway.