Karnataka ACB opposes high court order to produce all closure reports since 2016

The Karnataka government, which has moved the Supreme Court against a July 7 high court order that castigated the conduct of the state police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case, has also opposed the directive to furnish records of all investigations closed by the ACB.

A single-judge bench of Justice H P Sandesh had called for details of B reports (closure reports) filed by the ACB since the agency was created in 2016. The state government, which had volunteered the data during the hearing in the high court, has opposed the demand in the apex court.

The government has argued in the apex court that the high court judge, while hearing a bail petition, went beyond his jurisdiction by calling for the ACB’s closure reports and questioning its conduct.

The ACB’s petition is one of the three petitions in the Supreme Court against Justice Sandesh’s orders in the bribery case involving the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner’s office.

ACB chief Seemanth Kumar Singh and IAS officer J Manjunath, the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner arrested on July 4 after Justice Sandesh’s criticism, have approached the Supreme Court against the judge’s orders in the case. The court will take up the matter on July 18.

Justice Sandesh had questioned the ACB’s conduct in the case while hearing a bail application filed by the deputy commissioner’s personal assistant P S Mahesh, who had allegedly been caught taking a Rs 5-lakh bribe in return for a favourable order from his boss in a land dispute.

The ACB’s counsel told the high court that details on all B reports since 2016 would be produced before it. Later, on July 4, the advocate-general appeared in the court and confirmed this government decision.

On July 7, the ACB produced the statistics of B reports—a total of 99 reports from 2016 to June 29. But the high court rejected the data saying it was “not the true report”. The high court then directed the judicial registrar “to get the details of B reports filed by the ACB from 2016 till date—details of crime number, offences, date of filing B reports and whether accepted or pending from the respective courts of each district”.

According to ACB officials, the agency has filed 99 B reports for a total of over 2,100 cases registered since its inception.

In March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, under whose control the ACB functions, told the Legislative Council that the ACB had registered 310 disproportionate-assets cases following raids on government officials since 2016, and that prosecution in 223 cases had been stalled for want of government sanction.

Apart from disproportionate-assets cases—where searches are conducted—the ACB also registers cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act when government officials are caught taking bribes.

Bommai told the Council the government would revisit all stalled ACB cases to facilitate prosecution. The data for the 310 cases placed in the council revealed that the ACB had filed B reports in 25 cases till the end of February 2022. B reports have been filed in more cases since Bommai’s reply to the Legislative Council, the agency has said.