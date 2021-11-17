Karnataka ACB files cases against officials who paid bribes to astrologer for high posts

The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed cases against two government officials who paid bribes to self-styled astrologer Yuvaraj to secure top administrative positions.

The move comes after city based NGO Janaadhikaara Sangarsha Parishath filed a complaint with the ACB. In the complaint, co-presidents Adarsh R Iyer and Prakash Babu B K have also sought a case against retired High Court judge Indrakala B S, who allegedly paid Rs 8.28 crore to the astrologer for securing the post of Governor.

Yuvaraj alias Swami was initially arrested by the Bengaluru Police on December 16, 2020 on the basis of a complaint filed by businessman K P Sudheendra Reddy, who said the astrologer cheated him of Rs 1.5 crore by promising to make him the chairman of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation by using his connections in government.

After similar cases came to light, four complaints were filed before the ACB and three FIRs have been registered, though the police are yet to book Indrakala, with sources saying that officials are seeking legal opinion as to whether they can book a retired HC judge.

According to the complainant NGO, in all the cases, the officials had not reported the alleged bribing to the ACB within a stipulated period of seven days, as per The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.