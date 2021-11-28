scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Karnataka: ACB arrests former Nirmithi Kendra project director who owns 28 houses

The recent search on Vasudev's house exposed that he had allegedly amassed illegal assets worth Rs 29.15 crore, which included 28 houses and other assets such as land and cars.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
November 28, 2021 5:23:09 pm
The arrested Vasudev RN (57) worked as project director of Nirmithi Kendra in Bengaluru Rural district and was sent to judicial custody.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka has arrested a former project director of Nirmithi Kendra for allegedly owning disproportionate assets and registered a case against him.

The arrested Vasudev RN (57) worked as project director of Nirmithi Kendra in Bengaluru Rural district and was sent to judicial custody.

The recent search on his house exposed that he had allegedly amassed illegal assets worth Rs 29.15 crore, which included 28 houses and other assets such as land and cars. A resident of Kengeri, Vasudev was living in Kengeri with his family.

The total worth of the immovable properties is Rs 26.78 crore and that of the movable properties is Rs 3.87 crore. The ACB said that disproportionate assets owned by Vasudev were found to be over 1,400 per cent of his actual income.

He owned five cars, which include Skoda Octavia, Mercedes Benz and Toyota Innova. The ACB also found 925.69 gm gold ornaments, 9 kg silver ornaments and Rs 1.31 crore cash in various bank accounts.

