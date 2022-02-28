Karnataka: ABVP leader booked for threatening minorities

The police have booked an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader for allegedly threatening members of the minority community.

In a video that has gone viral, ABVP leader Pooja Veerashetty can be heard saying, “We Indians will give you juice, if you ask for water. If you want milk, we will give you curd. But, if in India you want everyone to wear the hijab, we will get Shivaji’s sword and cut you to pieces. Our country is saffron. We are happy that all have been arrested (in Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Hindu’s murder case) but it’s not enough… If you (government) cannot do it, give us 24 hours…”

The speech was reportedly made in Vijayapura on February 23. Notably, the Vijayapura district police had drawn criticism for not promptly registering an FIR against Veerashetty. Finally, a case was registered at the Golgumbaz police station in the district under Sections 295(A), 505(2) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the ABVP leader on Sunday.