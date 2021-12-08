Karnataka: AAP leaders meet Governor, seek judicial probe into ‘commission’ allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka convener, Prithvi Reddy, has submitted a letter of appeal to the Governor demanding a judicial probe regarding the allegation of 40% commission in government tenders.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday, Prithvi Reddy said, “D Kempanna, the president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, in a letter to the Prime Minister, had exposed the corruption and illegalities involved in the tender works. He had revealed the percentage details in government departments, such as the Public Works Department, Minor Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Major Irrigation Department, Panchayat Raj Department, Health Department, BBMP etc. These are serious allegations and hence need proper investigation.”

He added, “Regarding the illegalities, we had made an appeal to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding a probe under the leadership of a High Court judge. However, the CM has ordered the Chief Secretary to investigate the tenders of only the last three months. It’s inappropriate to do so as the illegalities have been going on for many years. Besides that, we also object to the probe under the Chief Secretary as there are allegations of government officers and MLAs being involved as well.”

In the letter, the AAP leader demanded: “Corruption in tender works is hampering the development works of the state and it is unfair to the taxpayers. A thorough investigation and conviction of the guilty will only ensure the taxpayer’s confidence in the system. The illegal assets of corrupt representatives and officers should go to the government treasury and be used in the development of the state. Hence, you should order the Government to conduct an investigation under the leadership of a sitting High Court judge regarding the illegalities in all the tender works of the last 10 years under the Governments of different parties.”