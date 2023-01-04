Karnataka, a model state in the health sector: Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar Wednesday said the state has emerged as a model state in the health sector by adopting modern technology.

Speaking about the achievement of Karnataka in the health sector, the minister said, “Maternal mortality ratio (MMR), which was 83, has now been reduced to 69. According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) the sex ratio at birth improved from 910 to 978 while the infant mortality rate fell from 21 to 19 and neonatal mortality rate fell from 16 in 2019 to 14 in 2020. Under the ‘Deafness free Karnataka’ initiative, cochlear implants are being installed in newborn babies to cure their hearing impairment.”

The minister added that a total of 68 per cent of the hospitals have been accredited under the ‘LaQshya’ programme and 55 services have been certified at the national level. “We have secured the third position in e-Sanjeevini telemedical consultation and stand first in outpatient tele-consultation with 61.99 lakh tele-consultations conducted till November 2022,” Sudhakar added.

“Karnataka is the first state to start super specialty DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses in district hospitals and DNB and diploma courses in taluk hospitals. In 2020-21, eight health and wellness centres received the Kayakalpa award for the first time and a total of 51 public health facility centres were certified according to NQAS (National Quality Assurance Standards) at the national level,” the minister added.

Sudhakar said that the process to start 128 Women Clinics and 128 polyclinics in urban areas of Karnataka is underway.

“As many as 35,73,295 children were screened under the school eye screening programme. State MRI services have been started in six district hospitals under the PPP model and are being extended to 15 districts. In order to provide world-class modern medical services, the government has invited a new tender for 108 Arogya Kavacha Ambulance and 104 Arogya Sahayavani Arogya Helpline service,” the health minister claimed.

“Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board is constructing 47 new Primary Health Centres. Karnataka is the recipient of the Ayushman Excellence Award under the Rajya Arogya Manthan and is the single largest state to have medical colleges among 30 public hospitals in the sector of medical college hospitals. Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences has emerged as the premier medical college in the country,” he added.