Karnataka identifies 911 illegal immigrants; 365 linked to criminal cases

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the verification was carried out as part of an exercise to identify and verify foreign nationals residing in the state, including those staying illegally. (File Photo)

Karnataka has identified 911 illegal immigrants in the state over the past three years, of whom 365 were linked to criminal cases, according to a written reply by Home Minister Priyank Kharge in the state Legislative Council on Thursday.

The reply came in response to a question raised by Karnataka Legislative Council member H S Gopinath on August 20.

Among the 911 illegal immigrants identified, 868 were from Bangladesh, followed by Pakistan (20), Nigeria (13), Sri Lanka (8), Myanmar (1) and Uganda (1).

Kharge said the verification was carried out as part of an exercise to identify and verify foreign nationals residing in Karnataka, including those allegedly staying without valid documents or beyond the period permitted under their visas.