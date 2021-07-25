Karnataka floods: 9 dead, at least 3 missing as rain batters state

At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday.

While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed.

Even though rain has subsided in northern Karnataka, the Krishna river is in full spate and has washed away at least three people. Landslides have also been reported in Chikkamagluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and Uttara Kannada.

With several rivers flowing above the danger levels, bridges in such areas were submerged affecting road connectivity. Among people evacuated to safer locations across the state, 19,035 are from the Belagavi district. Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath added that connectivity was affected on 37 roads in the north Karnataka district due to the floods.

Rescue personnel save an elderly woman in Karnataka on Saturday. (Photo: PTI) Rescue personnel save an elderly woman in Karnataka on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol said that losses to the tune of Rs 550 crore have been recorded in Belagavi alone as per initial estimates. “I have requested Chief Minister Yediyurappa to release Rs 50 crore on an immediate basis,” he said after assessing the flood situation at Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district.

Meanwhile, the CM directed all district in-charge ministers and MLAs to be present in their respective districts and constituencies to oversee rescue and relief efforts. “The state government will extend all necessary support and assist farmers who suffered losses due to untimely rain and hailstorms,” he said in a statement. Yediyurappa is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of Belagavi, the worst-hit district in the state, on Sunday.

At the same time, the Indian Naval Emergency Response Team that arrived from Karwar successfully carried out an operation to evacuate 160 people from two villages that were totally inundated in Uttara Kannada district.

On the other hand, Revenue Minister R Ashok instructed officials to allow one-way movement of light motor vehicles at the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75. It was closed to traffic since Friday after a part of it caved in after heavy rain.

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as heavy rains pummeled Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI) A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as heavy rains pummeled Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

“Officials have been instructed to allow light motor vehicles till restoration work on the road is completed. National Highways Authority of India officials said they need at least a month to complete the work,” he said after visiting Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk.

He added that 78 houses were partially damaged while six houses collapsed in Hassan. Estimates indicated that 50 road bridges were damaged while 374 electric poles were uprooted in the last few days. “Officers will release compensation within 24 hours for those whose houses have been,” he informed.