Karnataka: 9 booked for stripping and assaulting tribal woman

A 35-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of miscreants in Karnataka over a land dispute. The incident came to light when a video, of the mob stripping the woman as dozens looked on, went viral.

The incident took place on April 19 in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. The police said that the accused are Sandeep, 30, Santhosh, 29, Gulabi, 55, Suguna, 30, Kusuma, 38, Lokayya, 55, Anil, 35, Lalitha, 40, and Chenna Keshava, 40 of the same village.

According to the complaint filed at the Belthangady police station, the complainant and her sister were staying on a piece of government land which was regularised in favour of the family under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. However, the accused were against it. Around 4 pm, a team of revenue officials reached the village to hold a compromise meeting but the accused who objected to it sent back the officials. The victim, who questioned it was allegedly assaulted and her clothes were torn. When her mother came to the rescue, she was also assaulted.

Following the incident, the victims had to flee from the place. The police said that a case has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 504, 354, 354 (b), 506 and 149.