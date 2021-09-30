scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Karnataka: 87 higher education institutions register for National Academic Depository

Although Karnataka tops the list with the highest number of registrations among other states, there are still many institutions that need to be registered,” said Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
September 30, 2021 9:58:41 pm
In a review meeting of NAD held in Bengaluru, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan instructed Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Kumar Naik to issue a circular to all the universities on the matter. (Photo: Twitter/@drashwathcn)

As many as 87 higher educational institutions from Karnataka have completed the process of registering themselves on the National Academic Depository (NAD), state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said Thursday.

“This includes 18 government-run universities and 17 private universities from the state. Although Karnataka tops the list with the highest number of registrations among other states, there are still many institutions that need to be registered,” he said, urging others to expedite the process.

Also Read |NEP implementation: Karnataka’s Gulbarga University to equip students with ‘industry-ready skills’

In a review meeting of NAD held in Bengaluru, the minister instructed Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Kumar Naik to issue a circular to all the universities on the matter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Elaborating on the initiative, Ashwathnarayan said, “NAD works as a digi-locker, where all kinds of educational documents (marks cards, graduation certificates etc) of students starting from SSLC (Class X) to PhD can be stored in the digital format. While joining for further studies or employment, these documents can be directly used.” He added that the system guarantees safety to original documents and leaves no chance to be fabricated.

Click here for more
Also Read |Karnataka: No fee hike in private engineering colleges this year

According to officials of the Higher Education Department, SSLC marks cards from the year 2007 to 2021-22 are being uploaded at present. “As many as 2.26 crore documents have been uploaded to date from the state,” officials apprised the minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement