scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

Karnataka: 8 dead in jeep-truck collision; jeep driver arrested

Chikkaballapur district Superintendent of Police (SP) G K Mithun Kumar said a case has been registered and the cops have arrested the driver of the truck.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
September 13, 2021 8:22:11 am
Karnataka, vehicle collision, road accidentSix persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in Kolar hospital.

At least eight persons were killed and six more seriously injured in a head on collision between a jeep and a truck near Marinayakanahalli in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka on Sunday.

According to the police, the jeep was ferrying 14 passengers including two children to Bengaluru, when the incident took place. All the victims were from rural parts of Chikkaballapur district.

The jeep was tossed in the air with the impact of the collision; it was completely damaged.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Six persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in Kolar hospital.

The children escaped with injuries and are recovering at the hospital.

A local said that due to the lack of bus facilities in villages, jeeps ferry passengers without following safety norms and the RTO seldom takes action for overloading.

Click here for more

Chikkaballapur district Superintendent of Police (SP) G K Mithun Kumar said a case has been registered and the cops have arrested the driver of the truck.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement