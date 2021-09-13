Karnataka: 8 dead in jeep-truck collision; jeep driver arrested

At least eight persons were killed and six more seriously injured in a head on collision between a jeep and a truck near Marinayakanahalli in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka on Sunday.

According to the police, the jeep was ferrying 14 passengers including two children to Bengaluru, when the incident took place. All the victims were from rural parts of Chikkaballapur district.

The jeep was tossed in the air with the impact of the collision; it was completely damaged.

Six persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in Kolar hospital.

The children escaped with injuries and are recovering at the hospital.

A local said that due to the lack of bus facilities in villages, jeeps ferry passengers without following safety norms and the RTO seldom takes action for overloading.

Chikkaballapur district Superintendent of Police (SP) G K Mithun Kumar said a case has been registered and the cops have arrested the driver of the truck.