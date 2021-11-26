scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

Karnataka: 66 students test positive for Covid-19 at medical college in Dharwad

As per Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, all cases were “breakthrough infections” among those who had already received both doses of a vaccine.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
November 26, 2021 9:08:41 am
Dharwad had been recording zero positive cases in the last few days. (Representational Photo)

The district administration has sealed two hostels and ordered RT-PCR tests for everyone at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad after 66 students tested positive for Covid-19.

As per Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, all cases were “breakthrough infections” among those who had already received both doses of a vaccine. He explained that most of them were asymptomatic, while some had mild symptoms.

Also Read |India unlikely to witness Covid-19 surge soon, hospitalisation fell considerably despite festive season: Report

“All those who have tested positive will be quarantined for two weeks. The health condition of most of them are stable,” he told reporters after visiting the college when he sought details on the precautionary measures that were implemented there.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, a preliminary inquiry indicated that all those who contracted the infection had attended a students’ programme at D Veerendra Heggade Kalakshetra, located within the college campus, on November 17.

Patil confirmed that all primary contacts were being tested. “Over 300 of the 400 students in the college at present were tested and 66 were declared positive. The remaining results are expected on Friday (November 26),” he said, adding that most among the 66 who tested positive were first-year students.

Don't Miss |Bengaluru: Nearly 100 ‘vaccine vehicles’ to expedite door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

Meanwhile, health officials have instructed the college authorities to conduct RT-PCR tests for all 3,000 staff and faculty members. A team of health officials and personnel have been deployed at the campus as well.

At the same time, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated the importance of exercising restraint and caution, advising people in the district to avoid any kind of social gatherings. “The pandemic is not over yet and we should not fail to follow Covid-19 protocols,” he stated.

Click here for more

Dharwad had been recording zero positive cases in the last few days. However, as per the health bulletin issued on Thursday, it accounted for nearly 14 per cent of the total new cases identified across the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement