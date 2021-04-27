Karnataka: 64% Covid deaths in recent govt health bulletins occurred more than 2 days ago

Workers sort medical oxygen cylinders before dispatching them to hospitals at a BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru last week. (Photo: PTI)

As many as 64 per cent of Covid-19 fatalities mentioned in the Karanataka government’s daily health bulletin in the past few days are deaths that occurred more than two days ago, the indianexpress.com has found.

As many as 557 deaths out of the 865 deaths reported from April 22 to 26 were neither from the same day nor even a day earlier.

Graphic: Abhishek Mitra/Express Graphic: Abhishek Mitra/Express

For instance, going by the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on April 23, as many as 190 fatalities from across the state were termed ‘new Covid deaths’. However, a closer look into the data revealed that the total was arrived at by counting deaths from 26 days ago (death confirmed on March 28). While 128 fatalities, which were featured in the bulletin dated April 23, were older by at least two days, 46 of them were older by a week or more.

In total, 122 deaths (22 per cent of total on April 23) that were confirmed as linked to the pandemic by the state government were older by a week or more.

BBMP officials in charge of referring bodies to dedicated crematoriums in Bengaluru for Covid-19 fatalities also indicated that the numbers on field were “near to double” of what was put out in the daily health bulletin.

“While bodies of those sent to these dedicated crematoriums are counter-checked with either the SRF (Specimen Referral Form) ID or BU ID (Bengaluru Urban Covid patient code), it is impossible to send everything to the NHM officials in charge of compiling data on time. Some private hospitals being slow with data entry is another reason for the delay,” the official told indianexpress.com.

The official admitted, “Considering all these reasons, it is true that the number of Covid-19 deaths this month has been near to double than what is featured in the day’s bulletin.”

Despite several attempts on Tuesday, Health Minister K Sudhakar did not respond to indianexpress.com with his comments on the issue.

Epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu opined that the inclusion of date and reason of death in the bulletin should suffice in helping authorities keep track of the number. “Data from hospitals, district administration, etc. has to be reconciled when it comes to identifying deaths and recording them. However, with the SRF ID and Indian Council of Medical Research ID provided to each patient, this process is streamlined,” he said.

A volunteer from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) set up by individuals and members of various NGOs and other organisations in Bengaluru said, “While people term those speaking of Covid deaths ‘vultures’ these days, the way the numbers have been staggered by the government basically means the authorities are trying to downplay the severity of the pandemic.”

The volunteer, who has been working with teams linked to Covid-19 burials in the city, added, “When we have technology at its finest in Bengaluru, the government can easily host this information on a website and live-track the same to help complete death audits faster. We need to make things more transparent at least now, to spread more awareness about our situation.”