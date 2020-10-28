scorecardresearch
Karnataka: 60 personalities, 5 organisations to be conferred with Rajyotsava Prashasti on Nov 7

The award includes a 20-gram gold medal, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

Written by Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru | Updated: October 28, 2020 6:26:52 pm
While 60 people and 5 organisations will receive the award this year in 25 different fields, only eight women have found a place in the list (File)

The Karnataka government Wednesday announced that 65 awardees, including personalities and organisations, will be conferred with the coveted Rajyotsava Prashasti (Award), which is the second-highest civilian honour of the state.

Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi said, “The total number of participants for the event will be under 200 due to the Covid-19 restrictions and the event will be held in a simple manner.”

The awards are usually presented by the Chief Minister on November 1, on the occasion of the state government’s official celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava. However, the award ceremony will take place on November 7 this year with CM B S Yediyurappa distributing the awards at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city, Minister Ravi added.

Among the major reasons cited by top government officials for the postponement are the bypolls scheduled to be held in two assembly constituencies, RR Nagar and Sira, on November 3.

While 60 people and 5 organisations will receive the award this year in 25 different fields, only eight women have found a place in the list, including singer Girija Narayan and 2018 Asian Games Kabaddi silver medallist Usha Rani.

The award includes a 20-gram gold medal, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

Here’s the full list of awardees:

Literature

CP Siddhashrama, Dharwad
V Muni Venkatappa, Kolar
Ramanna Byati, Gadag
Valerian D’Souza, Dakshina Kannada
DN Akki, Yadgir

Music

Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur
Anantha Teradal, Belagavi
BV Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban
Girija Narayan, Bengaluru Urban
K Lingappa Sherigara Kateel, Dakshina Kannada

Law

KN Bhat, Bengaluru Urban
MK Vijayakumar, Udupi

Media

C Maheshwaran, Mysuru
T Venkatesh, Bengaluru.

Yoga

AS Chandrashekara, Mysuru

Education

MN Shadaksharim Chikkmagaluru
R Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar
MG Eshwarappa, Davangere
Puttasiddiah, Mysuru
Ashok Shettar, Belagavi
DS Dandin, Gadag

Horanadu (Non-resident) Kannadiga

Kusumodharaderanna Shetty, Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada
Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli, Mumbai

Sports

HB Nanje Gowda, Tumakuru
Usha Rani, Bengaluru Urban

Social Service

NS Hegde (Kundaragi), Uttara Kannada
Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru
Manegar Meeran Saheb, Udupi
Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru

Medicine

Dr Ashok Sonnad, Bagalkote
Dr BS Srinath, Shivamogga
Dr A Nagarathna, Ballari
Dr Venkatappa, Ramanagara

Agriculture

Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar
SV Sumangalamma Veerabhadra, Chitradurga
Sidramappa Basavanthrao Patil, Kalaburagi

Environment

Amar Narayan, Chikkaballapur
ND Patil, Vijayapura.

Science/Technology

Prof Udupi Srinivas, Udupi
Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga

Cooperation

Dr CN Manchegowda, Bengaluru Urban

Baayalata (performing art form)

Kempavva Harijana, Belagavi
Chennabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri

Yakshagana

Bangar Achari, Chamarajangar
MK Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga.

Theatre

Anasuyamma, Hassan
HK Shadaksharappa, Davangere
Thippeswamy, Chitradurga

Cinema

BS Basavaraju, Tumakuru
AT Raghu, Kodagu

Art

MJ Vached Mutt, Dharwad

Folklore

Gururaj Hoskote, Bagalkot
Hampannahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan

Sculpture

NS Janardhana Murthy, Mysuru

Dance

Jyothi Pattabiram

Thogalu Bombeyatta/Puppetry

Keshappa Shillekyathara, Koppal.

Miscellaneous

KV Raju, Kolar
Nam Venkoba Rao, Hassan
KS Rajanna, Mandya
V Laxminarayan, Mandya

Organisations/groups

Youth For Seva, Bengaluru Urban
Devadasi Swavalambana Kendra, Ballari
Better India, Bengaluru Urban
Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural
Dharmotthana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada

