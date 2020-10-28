Karnataka: 60 personalities, 5 organisations to be conferred with Rajyotsava Prashasti on Nov 7

The Karnataka government Wednesday announced that 65 awardees, including personalities and organisations, will be conferred with the coveted Rajyotsava Prashasti (Award), which is the second-highest civilian honour of the state.
Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi said, “The total number of participants for the event will be under 200 due to the Covid-19 restrictions and the event will be held in a simple manner.”
The awards are usually presented by the Chief Minister on November 1, on the occasion of the state government’s official celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava. However, the award ceremony will take place on November 7 this year with CM B S Yediyurappa distributing the awards at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city, Minister Ravi added.
Among the major reasons cited by top government officials for the postponement are the bypolls scheduled to be held in two assembly constituencies, RR Nagar and Sira, on November 3.
While 60 people and 5 organisations will receive the award this year in 25 different fields, only eight women have found a place in the list, including singer Girija Narayan and 2018 Asian Games Kabaddi silver medallist Usha Rani.
The award includes a 20-gram gold medal, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.
Here’s the full list of awardees:
Literature
CP Siddhashrama, Dharwad
V Muni Venkatappa, Kolar
Ramanna Byati, Gadag
Valerian D’Souza, Dakshina Kannada
DN Akki, Yadgir
Music
Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur
Anantha Teradal, Belagavi
BV Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban
Girija Narayan, Bengaluru Urban
K Lingappa Sherigara Kateel, Dakshina Kannada
Law
KN Bhat, Bengaluru Urban
MK Vijayakumar, Udupi
Media
C Maheshwaran, Mysuru
T Venkatesh, Bengaluru.
Yoga
AS Chandrashekara, Mysuru
Education
MN Shadaksharim Chikkmagaluru
R Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar
MG Eshwarappa, Davangere
Puttasiddiah, Mysuru
Ashok Shettar, Belagavi
DS Dandin, Gadag
Horanadu (Non-resident) Kannadiga
Kusumodharaderanna Shetty, Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada
Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli, Mumbai
Sports
HB Nanje Gowda, Tumakuru
Usha Rani, Bengaluru Urban
Social Service
NS Hegde (Kundaragi), Uttara Kannada
Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru
Manegar Meeran Saheb, Udupi
Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru
Medicine
Dr Ashok Sonnad, Bagalkote
Dr BS Srinath, Shivamogga
Dr A Nagarathna, Ballari
Dr Venkatappa, Ramanagara
Agriculture
Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar
SV Sumangalamma Veerabhadra, Chitradurga
Sidramappa Basavanthrao Patil, Kalaburagi
Environment
Amar Narayan, Chikkaballapur
ND Patil, Vijayapura.
Science/Technology
Prof Udupi Srinivas, Udupi
Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga
Cooperation
Dr CN Manchegowda, Bengaluru Urban
Baayalata (performing art form)
Kempavva Harijana, Belagavi
Chennabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri
Yakshagana
Bangar Achari, Chamarajangar
MK Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga.
Theatre
Anasuyamma, Hassan
HK Shadaksharappa, Davangere
Thippeswamy, Chitradurga
Cinema
BS Basavaraju, Tumakuru
AT Raghu, Kodagu
Art
MJ Vached Mutt, Dharwad
Folklore
Gururaj Hoskote, Bagalkot
Hampannahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan
Sculpture
NS Janardhana Murthy, Mysuru
Dance
Jyothi Pattabiram
Thogalu Bombeyatta/Puppetry
Keshappa Shillekyathara, Koppal.
Miscellaneous
KV Raju, Kolar
Nam Venkoba Rao, Hassan
KS Rajanna, Mandya
V Laxminarayan, Mandya
Organisations/groups
Youth For Seva, Bengaluru Urban
Devadasi Swavalambana Kendra, Ballari
Better India, Bengaluru Urban
Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural
Dharmotthana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada
