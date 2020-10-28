Karnataka: 60 personalities, 5 organisations to be conferred with Rajyotsava Prashasti on Nov 7

While 60 people and 5 organisations will receive the award this year in 25 different fields, only eight women have found a place in the list (File)

The Karnataka government Wednesday announced that 65 awardees, including personalities and organisations, will be conferred with the coveted Rajyotsava Prashasti (Award), which is the second-highest civilian honour of the state.

Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi said, “The total number of participants for the event will be under 200 due to the Covid-19 restrictions and the event will be held in a simple manner.”

The awards are usually presented by the Chief Minister on November 1, on the occasion of the state government’s official celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava. However, the award ceremony will take place on November 7 this year with CM B S Yediyurappa distributing the awards at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city, Minister Ravi added.

Among the major reasons cited by top government officials for the postponement are the bypolls scheduled to be held in two assembly constituencies, RR Nagar and Sira, on November 3.

While 60 people and 5 organisations will receive the award this year in 25 different fields, only eight women have found a place in the list, including singer Girija Narayan and 2018 Asian Games Kabaddi silver medallist Usha Rani.

The award includes a 20-gram gold medal, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

Here’s the full list of awardees:

Literature

CP Siddhashrama, Dharwad

V Muni Venkatappa, Kolar

Ramanna Byati, Gadag

Valerian D’Souza, Dakshina Kannada

DN Akki, Yadgir

Music

Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur

Anantha Teradal, Belagavi

BV Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban

Girija Narayan, Bengaluru Urban

K Lingappa Sherigara Kateel, Dakshina Kannada

Law

KN Bhat, Bengaluru Urban

MK Vijayakumar, Udupi

Media

C Maheshwaran, Mysuru

T Venkatesh, Bengaluru.

Yoga

AS Chandrashekara, Mysuru

Education

MN Shadaksharim Chikkmagaluru

R Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar

MG Eshwarappa, Davangere

Puttasiddiah, Mysuru

Ashok Shettar, Belagavi

DS Dandin, Gadag

Horanadu (Non-resident) Kannadiga

Kusumodharaderanna Shetty, Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada

Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli, Mumbai

Sports

HB Nanje Gowda, Tumakuru

Usha Rani, Bengaluru Urban

Social Service

NS Hegde (Kundaragi), Uttara Kannada

Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru

Manegar Meeran Saheb, Udupi

Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru

Medicine

Dr Ashok Sonnad, Bagalkote

Dr BS Srinath, Shivamogga

Dr A Nagarathna, Ballari

Dr Venkatappa, Ramanagara

Agriculture

Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar

SV Sumangalamma Veerabhadra, Chitradurga

Sidramappa Basavanthrao Patil, Kalaburagi

Environment

Amar Narayan, Chikkaballapur

ND Patil, Vijayapura.

Science/Technology

Prof Udupi Srinivas, Udupi

Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga

Cooperation

Dr CN Manchegowda, Bengaluru Urban

Baayalata (performing art form)

Kempavva Harijana, Belagavi

Chennabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri

Yakshagana

Bangar Achari, Chamarajangar

MK Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga.

Theatre

Anasuyamma, Hassan

HK Shadaksharappa, Davangere

Thippeswamy, Chitradurga

Cinema

BS Basavaraju, Tumakuru

AT Raghu, Kodagu

Art

MJ Vached Mutt, Dharwad

Folklore

Gururaj Hoskote, Bagalkot

Hampannahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan

Sculpture

NS Janardhana Murthy, Mysuru

Dance

Jyothi Pattabiram

Thogalu Bombeyatta/Puppetry

Keshappa Shillekyathara, Koppal.

Miscellaneous

KV Raju, Kolar

Nam Venkoba Rao, Hassan

KS Rajanna, Mandya

V Laxminarayan, Mandya

Organisations/groups

Youth For Seva, Bengaluru Urban

Devadasi Swavalambana Kendra, Ballari

Better India, Bengaluru Urban

Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural

Dharmotthana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada

