Karnataka: 55.54% candidates clear SSLC supplementary exams

As much as 55.54 per cent of the 53,155 candidates who attended the SSLC (Class 10) supplementary exams were declared passed by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday.

According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, who announced the results in Bengaluru, 29,522 students, including regular, private, and new scheme freshers and repeaters, cleared the exams held from September 27 to 29.

“Overall, the pass percentage has increased in comparison to the SSLC supplementary exams held during the last two academic years. While 51.28 per cent of candidates were declared passed in 2019-20, 42.47 per cent had cleared the, in 2018-19,” he announced.

Greeshma Nayak, a student of Alva’s English Medium High School in Dakshina Kannada district, secured 95.8 per cent marks to secure the first rank among those who took the exams in English medium and M D Shanawaz of Grammer Multimedia English Medium High School came second with 94.7 per cent marks.

Kempaiah S, a student of Gramaswarajya High School in Ramanagara, topped Kannada takers of the exam with 92.3 per cent marks, followed by Vijaya R (Kanakapura Municipal High School, Ramanagara) with 91.8 per cent marks.

Among categories, new scheme repeaters recorded the best results as 65 per cent of them passed in all subjects while only 38.31 per cent of the private fresh candidates scored passing marks, making it the least successful category.

Earlier in August, the government had declared 99.99 per cent of students who attended the exams attaining eligibility for higher education. Offline exams were held in the state amid Covid-19 restrictions in July.