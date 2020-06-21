Karnataka ropes in 518 private hospitals to augment Covid-19 treatment facilities

As on Sunday, Karnataka had 3,391 active cases across the state. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) As on Sunday, Karnataka had 3,391 active cases across the state. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

In a bid to ensure more beds for asymptomatic patients and to relieve Covid-19-designated government hospitals, the Karnataka health department has notified 518 private hospitals to take in patients referred by the government.

All treatment protocols as laid down by the government will be followed by the private hospitals. The hospitals will be paid the appropriate package rate for COVID 19 management, an order issued on Saturday mentioned.

#Bengaluru now has 298 active #ContainmentZones, as notified by local civic body BBMP (June 21). Fatality rate: 5.03%. Recovery rate: 32.31% pic.twitter.com/AAZVJFWhyB — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 21, 2020

Among these hospitals and medical colleges emplanned under the Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka (ABARK) scheme, 44 are in capital city Bengaluru alone.

However, the government is yet to fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in these hospitals.

According to health department officials, patients will be referred to these hospitals by a public authority, and their admission should be notified to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) – a panel in charge of implementing the state’s health insurance schemes.

“Due to an increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the state, it has now been decided to involve private hospitals in the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” the order issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), read.

As on Sunday, Karnataka had 3,391 active cases across the state with 77 admitted to Intensive Care Units in designated facilities.

“As of today, 9,150 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 5618 discharges. Today, 453 new positive cases have been reported & 225 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed.

? Sri Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram ? Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

? Koramangala Indoor Stadium These venues in #Bengaluru will turn Covid Care Centres for asymptomatic #COVID19 patients, @DHFWKA notifies. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/u3S6Cg124r — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 20, 2020

Further, the government has also identified three venues — Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram (Kanakapura Road), Kanteerva Indoor Stadium (Sampangiramanagar) and Koramangala Indoor Stadium (80 ft Road) — to treat asymptomatic patients.

“Nearly 75% of Covid patients fall under the ‘asymptomatic’ category. This decision was taken to enhance the number of Covid Care Centres in and around Bengaluru city as we have witnessed a sudden spike in the number of cases,” a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services told Indianexpress.com.

Further, 16 government hospitals (including ESI hospitals) have been identified in the city to function as dedicated Covid-19 health centres. As many as 2,984 beds will be made available for patients referred to these facilities, officials claimed.

