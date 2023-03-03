scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

For 15 days starting tomorrow, Karnataka to give 50% discount on pending traffic fines

The discount will apply to traffic violations reported before February 11.

BengaluruIn Bengaluru, traffic police recently collected over Rs 120 crore in pending traffic fines and disposed of over 41 lakh cases. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi for representation)

Following public demand, the Karnataka government has again announced a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines for 15 days from Saturday.

An order issued by Pushpa V S, under secretary in the transport department, said the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines would be applicable for 15 days from Saturday. The order said the discount would be applicable to traffic violations reported before February 11.

The decision came after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority convened a meeting in February where it proposed to extend the discount period.

Justice B Veerappa, executive chairman of the authority, said in a statement, “As per the request made by the special commissioner (traffic), it was decided to request the state government to extend the 50 per cent concession on pending traffic challan cases for another 15 days from the date of the issuance of the notification by the state government.”

In Bengaluru, traffic police recently collected over Rs 120 crore in pending traffic fines and disposed of over 41 lakh cases.

Also Read
Congress can't be seen even with binoculars, Amit Shah says after Assembl...
Purported video of Siddaramaiah asking leaders to get people to rallies b...
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...

In cities such as Bengaluru, police have enabled online payment for traffic violation fines in collaboration with payment gateways like Paytm. Pending fines can be accessed through the Karnataka One Services portal.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:37 IST
Next Story

Sharmila Tagore recalls ‘craziest’ thing she’s done in love, says she jetted off with Tiger Pataudi without any luggage: ‘Wore his shorts’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close