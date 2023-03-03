For 15 days starting tomorrow, Karnataka to give 50% discount on pending traffic fines

Following public demand, the Karnataka government has again announced a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines for 15 days from Saturday.

An order issued by Pushpa V S, under secretary in the transport department, said the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines would be applicable for 15 days from Saturday. The order said the discount would be applicable to traffic violations reported before February 11.

The decision came after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority convened a meeting in February where it proposed to extend the discount period.

Justice B Veerappa, executive chairman of the authority, said in a statement, “As per the request made by the special commissioner (traffic), it was decided to request the state government to extend the 50 per cent concession on pending traffic challan cases for another 15 days from the date of the issuance of the notification by the state government.”

In Bengaluru, traffic police recently collected over Rs 120 crore in pending traffic fines and disposed of over 41 lakh cases.

In cities such as Bengaluru, police have enabled online payment for traffic violation fines in collaboration with payment gateways like Paytm. Pending fines can be accessed through the Karnataka One Services portal.