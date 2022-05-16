Karnataka: 50-70% attendance on day one as schools reopen after summer holdiays

After a short period of summer holidays, students were back in school in Karnataka on Monday.

Unlike the past two academic years, 2022-23 is a critical one because of the learning gap caused by the pandemic, to bridge which the government is implementing the Kalika Chetarike (learning recovery) programme.

“There were only about 50-70 per cent attendance in many schools. I am sure the attendance will gradually increase in the coming days,” said Vishal R, commissioner of the department of education.

Students kicked off the new academic year by singing the state anthem as teachers welcomed them with roses. They were served sweets like payasa (kheer) and obattu with midday meals.

According to data collected by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka, private schools recorded an average of 65 per cent attendance on day one.

Gireesh KS, a senior teacher at Government High School Jalige in Devanahalli taluk, said, “Out of 120 students, only 45 students reported on day one. A lot of students are still in the vacation period. On the first day, we ensured students get to spend some time on physical education before their focus is brought back to academics in the coming days.”

Said Shobha, headmistress of Karnataka Public School at Sarakki in Bengaluru, “Students will not be burdened with assignments and lessons for the first few weeks. We will be engaging them in the ‘malebillu’ programme that involves fun learning activities with the use of theatre, music, art and more.”

With only over 65 per cent of the textbooks being disbursed, the Karnataka Textbook Society promised to deliver all the textbooks by June. Shobha said the students did not need textbooks immediately. “Since students will be engaged in the worksheets as part of Kalika Chetarike and fun activities as part of the ‘malebillu’ programme, they do not need textbooks immediately. The training for this curriculum will begin only after August.”