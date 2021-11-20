Karnataka: 5 of same family die in road accident

Five persons of a family, including two children, died in Mandya district of Karnataka after a tipper rammed into the autorickshaw they were traveling in Friday. The family was returning from a temple when the incident took place.

The incident took place at Nelamakanahalli Gate around 6.30pm while the family was returning from a temple. The deceased were identified as Muttamma (45), president of Bandura gram panchayat, his daughter Basammanni (30), son Venkatesh (25) and Basammanni’s children Chamundeshwari (8) and Chandrashekar (2).

The victims were returning to Bandur in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. A tipper heading towards Maddur from Malavalli rammed into the autorickshaw from the front. The intensity of the accident left the autorickshaw mangled. It took a while for the passers-by to pull the victims out from the autorickshaw before shifting them to the hospital.

The police said prima facie it seems rash driving by both the drivers led to the incident. The autorickshaw was being driven by Venkatesh when the incident took place. Malavalli rural police said they are probing whether it was just a human error or a technical glitch that led to the mishap.