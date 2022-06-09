Karnataka breaches 400 mark as Covid 19 infections register 20% growth in a day

Karnataka breached the 400 mark in daily Covid cases on Thursday as the state logged 471 fresh infections, taking the the number of total active cases to 2,880, of which 2,776 are in Bengaluru. Bengaluru registered 458 cases.

While the positivity rate for the day was 2.14 per cent, it was 2.06 per cent in the past one week. The health department said that it conducted 21,927 tests. The growth rate of Covid infection in the past 24 hours was 20.17 per cent.

As many as 214 patients recovered from the infection. Out of this, 208 were in Bengaluru. The recovery rate for this week is 98.92 per cent.

Hospital admissions increased to 16 from 13 on Wednesday.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said it has no containment zones within its limit.

The health ministry is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi. It has instructed the states to follow a five-fold strategy of testing, tracking confirmed cases, treating the patients and increasing vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.