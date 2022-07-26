Karnataka: 4 minors record video of murder to ‘impress bosses’, detained

Updated: July 26, 2022 10:16:25 pm
The Bengaluru police have solved a murder case while probing an incident of drug peddling. The police said they stumbled upon an incriminating video sent by four minors to criminals Rizwan alias Kullu Rizwan and Sri Harish alias Santro Harish while investigating another case. The four minors have been detained.
The police said that a resident of Gollahalli in Hemmigepura, Hemanth Kumar, was murdered on July 17. However, other than Hemanth’s mobile phone, they had not found any vital clues. The police had identified the victim’s body from a tattoo on his hand.
Meanwhile, KG Nagar police arrested rowdy sheeter Rizwan in connection with a drug peddling case in Shivamogga. The police during interrogation found the video of Hemanth’s murder in Rizwan’s phone chat. Further investigation revealed that Hemanth was murdered by the four minors to gain appreciation of their ‘bosses’.
“Interrogation revealed that Hemanth was sitting inside a bar with his friends on the day of his murder, which incidentally was also his birthday. Hemanth and his friends were having a banter among themselves about rowdies and they said nobody in the area can ‘touch’ them. The minors overheard the conversation and followed Hemanth while he was walking home. When Hemanth was near the NICE road underpass, they offered to drop him on their bike and asked him if he knew Rizwan or Harish. When he said that he did not know them, the accused stabbed him on the spot and recorded the act on their mobile phones. They later shared the clip with Rizwan and Harish,” an officer said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Following the revelation, a murder case was registered at Kengeri police station. Kengeri police, however, said they were yet to take Rizwan into their custody.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
Two Nigerians arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore
‘Rusted old grenade’ found near Pune, police, bomb disposal squad secures it
Responsibility of media houses to present facts: CJI Ramana
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over ‘Delhi interference’ as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG
Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against cops who manhandled Congress leaders
Anupamaa makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s contract after he signs up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor responds
Laxmi Ratan Shukla appointed new Bengal coach
Tyson Fury announces comeback fight with Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson
Viral video: Bridge cracks open as China reels under heatwave
Bangladesh requests loan from IMF; economists say ‘reforms in financial sector’ needed
Early estimates point to highest-ever cane area in Maharashtra
Alia Bhatt on Gauri Khan’s reaction to Darlings: ‘Even Shah Rukh agreed, when she likes something it’s…’