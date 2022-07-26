Karnataka: 4 minors record video of murder to ‘impress bosses’, detained

The Bengaluru police have solved a murder case while probing an incident of drug peddling. The police said they stumbled upon an incriminating video sent by four minors to criminals Rizwan alias Kullu Rizwan and Sri Harish alias Santro Harish while investigating another case. The four minors have been detained.

The police said that a resident of Gollahalli in Hemmigepura, Hemanth Kumar, was murdered on July 17. However, other than Hemanth’s mobile phone, they had not found any vital clues. The police had identified the victim’s body from a tattoo on his hand.

Meanwhile, KG Nagar police arrested rowdy sheeter Rizwan in connection with a drug peddling case in Shivamogga. The police during interrogation found the video of Hemanth’s murder in Rizwan’s phone chat. Further investigation revealed that Hemanth was murdered by the four minors to gain appreciation of their ‘bosses’.

“Interrogation revealed that Hemanth was sitting inside a bar with his friends on the day of his murder, which incidentally was also his birthday. Hemanth and his friends were having a banter among themselves about rowdies and they said nobody in the area can ‘touch’ them. The minors overheard the conversation and followed Hemanth while he was walking home. When Hemanth was near the NICE road underpass, they offered to drop him on their bike and asked him if he knew Rizwan or Harish. When he said that he did not know them, the accused stabbed him on the spot and recorded the act on their mobile phones. They later shared the clip with Rizwan and Harish,” an officer said.

Following the revelation, a murder case was registered at Kengeri police station. Kengeri police, however, said they were yet to take Rizwan into their custody.