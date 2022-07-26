scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Karnataka: 4 minors record video of murder to ‘impress bosses’, detained

The police said that a resident of Gollahalli in Hemmigepura, Hemanth Kumar, was murdered on July 17. However, other than Hemanth’s mobile phone, they had not found any vital clues.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 26, 2022 10:16:25 pm
Following the revelation, a murder case was registered at Kengeri police station. Kengeri police, however, said they were yet to take Rizwan into their custody.

The Bengaluru police have solved a murder case while probing an incident of drug peddling. The police said they stumbled upon an incriminating video sent by four minors to criminals Rizwan alias Kullu Rizwan and Sri Harish alias Santro Harish while investigating another case. The four minors have been detained.

The police said that a resident of Gollahalli in Hemmigepura, Hemanth Kumar, was murdered on July 17. However, other than Hemanth’s mobile phone, they had not found any vital clues. The police had identified the victim’s body from a tattoo on his hand.

Meanwhile, KG Nagar police arrested rowdy sheeter Rizwan in connection with a drug peddling case in Shivamogga. The police during interrogation found the video of Hemanth’s murder in Rizwan’s phone chat. Further investigation revealed that Hemanth was murdered by the four minors to gain appreciation of their ‘bosses’.

“Interrogation revealed that Hemanth was sitting inside a bar with his friends on the day of his murder, which incidentally was also his birthday. Hemanth and his friends were having a banter among themselves about rowdies and they said nobody in the area can ‘touch’ them. The minors overheard the conversation and followed Hemanth while he was walking home. When Hemanth was near the NICE road underpass, they offered to drop him on their bike and asked him if he knew Rizwan or Harish. When he said that he did not know them, the accused stabbed him on the spot and recorded the act on their mobile phones. They later shared the clip with Rizwan and Harish,” an officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Following the revelation, a murder case was registered at Kengeri police station. Kengeri police, however, said they were yet to take Rizwan into their custody.

More from Bangalore

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement