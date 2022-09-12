scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Karnataka: 4 held for throwing slippers at mosque during Ganesh festival procession

The incident happened at Siruguppa in Ballari on Saturday, the police said.

Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order), tweeted: "We have secured the accused persons and appropriate legal action is being taken against them."

The Ballari district police in Karnataka have arrested four men for allegedly throwing slippers at a mosque in Siruguppa while undertaking a Ganesh festival procession Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Nitesh Kumar, 22, who threw slippers, his friends Bhimanna, 23, Ashok, 22 and Anjaneyalu, 21, said the police. The accused in an attempt to create communal tension, threw slippers at the mosque, said the police.



The police officials deployed across the procession route witnessed the incident but were initially unaware of who threw it. The arrests came after a video footage of the accused throwing the slippers went viral.

More from Bangalore

The Siruguppa town police registered a case and are probing.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:06:27 pm
