Karnataka: 34 students of residential school contract Covid-19 in Kodagu school, district TPR rises to 1.21%

With 34 students of a residential school in Karnataka’s Madikeri contracting Covid-19, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kodagu district Wednesday jumped to 1.21 per cent from 0.19 per cent recorded a day earlier.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Venkatesh, samples were collected from a total of 279 students and 54 staff members of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya near Galibeedu in Madikeri after two students of Class X tested positive on October 23.

“After the tests, 22 and 10 students tested positive on October 25 and 27, respectively. As many as five of the total 54 staff members tested positive when samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) method. Their samples have been sent for RT-PCR tests and the results are expected today (Thursday),” he told The Indian Express Thursday.

The institution reopened on September 20 as students and staff were permitted entry upon furnishing negative RT-PCR test reports. “The source of infection is yet to be ascertained. However, we have taken all measures to break the chain by isolating the asymptomatic and symptomatic (20 students) in different blocks of the Covid Hospital in Madikeri,” the DHO explained.

He added parents were informed not to panic and he was coordinating with the Taluk Health Officer to oversee the situation on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, a staff member, on condition of anonymity, said that all students of Class X and the staff having direct contact with them were isolated and tested last month as well. “On September 25, two Class X students had tested positive. All of us were tested and isolated. Classes resumed a week after all others tested negative for the infection. We are going through the entire process for the second time now and are planning to request the management to consider possibilities of hybrid learning till all students are vaccinated,” the staff member said.

Health officials have directed the management to suspend all classes for a week and to not send back wards to their parents or guardians until everyone tests negative.

With 31 fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded by the State Health Department in Kodagu Wednesday, the active caseload in the hilly district has gone up to 106. A total of 37,025 people contracted the infection in the district since the pandemic began in March last year.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) overseeing the situation in schools across the state has noted that the TPR among school-goers is at 0.13 per cent.

“Analysis of a one-month testing data (September 21 to October 21) shows that out of the total tests conducted, 20.8% were done on children,” the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services stated in a statement released earlier this week.

Officials explained that it has been decided to conduct at least 10 per cent of the total daily tests on kids based on “the apprehension that the possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic will affect children more”.